'It is going to be tough to get through the winter': Canada's chief public health officer
There's grim news today from federal chief public health officer Doctor Theresa Tam.
She's warning Canada could soon face the worst COVID-19 infection rates of the entire pandemic.
She says it's going to be tough to get through the winter in some parts of the country .
That's because the Delta variant is surging in some regions, including Alberta.
Premier Jason Kenney has declared a state of public health emergency in Alberta because the province may run out of staff and intensive care beds within the next 10 days
ROUNDTABLE Chris Richard and Rod MawhoodROUNDTABLE Chris Richard and Rod Mawhood
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK SEP 16The economy added 90,000 jobs in August; 69,000 of these were full-time jobs. Cannabis sales amounted to $3.1 billion in 2020 and analysts project that to grow to $10 billion by 2025 which represents annual growth of about 60% Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.