'It is going to be tough to get through the winter': Canada's chief public health officer

There's grim news today from federal chief public health officer Doctor Theresa Tam.

She's warning Canada could soon face the worst COVID-19 infection rates of the entire pandemic.

She says it's going to be tough to get through the winter in some parts of the country .

That's because the Delta variant is surging in some regions, including Alberta.

Premier Jason Kenney has declared a state of public health emergency in Alberta because the province may run out of staff and intensive care beds within the next 10 days