It is income tax deadline day!

Most Canadians need to file and pay their income taxes by the end of the day or face a 5 percent penalty on the balance owing and an additional 1 percent each month after.

Taxes may have included more paper than in years past as people working from home could claim some additional expenses.

The Canada Revenue Agency has offered two methods to claim work-from-home expenses: a simplified form allowing employees who worked from home for more than 50 percent of four consecutive weeks to claim $2 per day to a maximum of $400 or a detailed method requiring further documentation such as hydro and internet bills, other associated office costs, and a signed form from the employer.

People who accepted CERB payments will also need to factor that into their taxes as it is considered taxable income.