It is still not clear if Ontario students will go back into the classroom this school year

It's not clear if Ontario students will go back to the classroom this school year.

Premier Doug Ford was asked about that while announcing the three-step reopening plan.

"We have differing opinions."

Ford says Ontario's Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams is in favour of reopening schools, while other medical officials are advising against it.

Latest projections show that COVID-19 case rates could spike up to 11% if students return to the classroom.

Ford says the other issue is that teachers want to put an injunction in, if schools return to inperson learning.