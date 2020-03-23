iHeartRadio
It is still safe to donate blood

Blood donation

 Canadian Blood Services says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a spike in cancellations for blood donation appointments in several cities.
     
The organization is assuring would-be donors that it's safe for those who aren't ill to give blood.
     
It says Canada's blood inventory is currently strong, but the cancellations are worrying given that shortages have been reported in other countries affected by the novel coronavirus. 

