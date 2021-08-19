'It is the definition of scamming' Niagara Falls MPP wants PC letter investigated

Scam. New low in politics. Shameful.

Those are some of the words the opposition parties are using to describe a fundraising letter from the Progressive Conservatives.

It's resembles an invoice with the words "balance due" of 300 dollars and asks the recipients to "please pay today."

It only identifies the payment as a donation in smaller text lower down on the page.

Niagara NDP MPP Wayne Gates says he wants to see an investigation.

"Sending this out and trying to trick people into believing they owe the PC Party money, when many people are struggling through the pandemic, is the definition of scamming."

The Liberals say they intend to contact the OPP out of concern it could be considered a scam.

