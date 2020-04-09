It might be time to call your insurance company and ask for a rate cut



With OPP reporting fewer collisions on roads in Ontario, should drivers be paying less for insurance?

For thousands of Ontarians the drive to the office, is now a walk down the hallway of their home.

So why are we still paying full price for car insurance?

Don Forgeron, president and CEO of the insurance bureau of Canada says drivers should be talking to their insurance company to get their premium adjusted.

Forgeron says across the country there could be an estimated $ 600 million in savings for consumers if everyone had their rates adjusted to reflect the new normal.