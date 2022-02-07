It's a golden day for Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Canadians dominated the men's snowboard slopestyle competition, with Max Parrot winning gold and teammate Mark McMorris claiming bronze.

It's the second straight Olympics that Parrot and McMorris have shared the podium in the event.

Parrot, from Bromont, Quebec, upgraded his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, winning Canada's first gold medal in Beijing, while Regina's McMorris also won bronze for a third straight Olympics.

Canada's medal tally in Beijing now stands at four -- one gold, one silver and two bronze.