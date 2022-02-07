It's a golden day for Canada at the Beijing Winter Olympics
Canadians dominated the men's snowboard slopestyle competition, with Max Parrot winning gold and teammate Mark McMorris claiming bronze.
It's the second straight Olympics that Parrot and McMorris have shared the podium in the event.
Parrot, from Bromont, Quebec, upgraded his silver from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, winning Canada's first gold medal in Beijing, while Regina's McMorris also won bronze for a third straight Olympics.
Canada's medal tally in Beijing now stands at four -- one gold, one silver and two bronze.
Wildly Romantic - NORM FOSTER Feature FilmTim talks to Emily Oriold with the Foster Festival. Feature Film, Wildly Romantic will be Premiering February 14th, 2022 and available on-demand. https://thenormfostertheatrefestival.thundertix.com/events/194382
Vision Zero Program, Wayne Fertich, Grimsby regional councillorGrimsby regional Councillor Wayne Fertich believes Grimsby needs red light cameras.
Brock Women in STEM weeklong eventMatt talks to Mariana Garrido, Biological Sciences PhD candidate.