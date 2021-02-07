It's a Super Bowl Sunday like no other

This Super Bowl Sunday will be unlike any other because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to defend their title against Tom Brady and the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Of the 75,000 seats in Tampa's Raymond James stadium, only 22,000 will hold fans.

Those will include 7500 vaccinated health care workers invited by the NFL.

Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.