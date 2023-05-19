It's a weekend to celebrate St. Catharines Collegiate's 100th anniversary

Former students, teachers and staff members from St. Catharines Collegiate will gather this weekend to mark the school's 100th anniversary.

A reunion event will be held tomorrow, Saturday May 20th, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A golf tournament is taking place today, with all funds raised going back to the school.

St. Catharines Collegiate, at 34 Catherine Street, is one of the oldest secondary schools in Ontario.

Students who are in their 90's and even their 100th year are expected to attend.

Former English Teacher, Ken Gill joined CKTB saying they are looking forward to the event, which will include music, and food.

"Decade room organizers are already planning their rooms, so dig out those old corduroy jackets, leather football bombers, and your memorabilia to put on display for all to see, and mark your calendar for a day (and night) full of sharing memories and making new ones. "

Ticket sales wrapped up earlier this month.