It's almost time to celebrate St. Catharines Collegiate's 100th Anniversary

Time is running out for people to buy tickets for the St. Catharines Collegiate 100th Anniversary Reunion.

The event will be held Saturday May 20th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., however ticket sales wrap up on Saturday May 6th.

A golf tournament will be held on the 19th, and all funds raised go back to the school.

St. Catharines Collegiate at 34 Catherine Street is one of the oldest secondary schools in Ontario, and students who are in their 90's and even their 100th year will be attending.

Former English Teacher, Ken Gill joined CKTB saying they are looking forward to the event, which will include music, and food.

"Decade room organizers are already planning their rooms, so dig out those old corduroy jackets, leather football bombers, and your memorabilia to put on display for all to see, and mark your calendar for a day (and night) full of sharing memories and making new ones. "

