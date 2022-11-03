It's another foggy morning in Niagara as advisory continues
It's another foggy morning in Niagara.
A fog advisory continues for the entire region, with near zero visibility expected or occurring.
Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.
If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.
Environment Canada says fog patches are expected to clear later this morning.
CKTB AM Roundtable - November 2nd, 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
April Jeffs - Chair, Niagara Parks Commission
Rachel Braithwaite - Executive Director, St. Catharines Downtown Association
