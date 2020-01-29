It's Bell Let's Talk Day

Today is the day we at Bell continue the conversation in order to raise funds and awareness of mental health issues across the country.

One of the biggest hurdles for anyone suffering from mental illness is overcoming the stigma, which is the number one reason why two thirds of those living with a mental illness do not seek help.

So on this Bell Let's Talk Day, Bell will donate 5¢ for every applicable text, mobile or long distance call, tweet, social media video view and use of its Facebook frame or Snapchat filter.

Since 2010, Bell has donated over $100 million to mental health programs across Canada.

The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund is now accepting applications until March 16th.

To find out more log on to https://letstalk.bell.ca/en/

#BellLetsTalk