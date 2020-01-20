It's Blue Monday

If you're feeling a little down today, you're not alone.

Today is Blue Monday, which is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

The origins of the day can be traced back to an advertising campaign for a travel company, but many people claim to feel sadder and more lethargic than usual at this time of year due to a lack of sunlight and the holiday debt hangover.

If you are struggling with feelings of depression, there are several hotlines in Niagara to call including COAST (1-866-550-5205) and Pathstone's Crisis Support Line (1-800-263-4944).