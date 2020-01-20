It's Blue Monday
If you're feeling a little down today, you're not alone.
Today is Blue Monday, which is said to be the most depressing day of the year.
The origins of the day can be traced back to an advertising campaign for a travel company, but many people claim to feel sadder and more lethargic than usual at this time of year due to a lack of sunlight and the holiday debt hangover.
If you are struggling with feelings of depression, there are several hotlines in Niagara to call including COAST (1-866-550-5205) and Pathstone's Crisis Support Line (1-800-263-4944).
-
Canada grapples with challenge of drawing psychiatrists to small towns from big cities
With psychiatrists in rural areas aging and demand rising, Canada is grappling with a crucial challenge: how to lure the next generation of doctors out of cities. Tim speaks to Joint Chief of Mental Health and Addictions, Niagara Health and St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton Dr. Maxine Lewis.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Chris Bittle and Karrie Porter
-
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board closed today
All schools with the Niagara Catholic District School Board are closed today. That includes both elementary and high schools with the separate board. Tim talks to President, Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario, Niagara Local Jada Nickelfork.