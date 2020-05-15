It's Endangered Species Day



Today is Endangered species day, a day for us to learn about wildlife, plants and insects at risk of disappearing.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says there are over 300 plants and animals that live in Canada and nowhere else in the world.

There is the weasel- like marten that only lives on the island of Newfoundland, a small fish called the Vancouver lamprey that is restricted to Vancouver Island and the delicate wildflower, called hairy braya that grows along the Arctic coast that was rediscovered based on notes from the Franklin expedition.

The Conservancy adds " We can use this time of social distancing to nudge closer to nature. To learn a little more about even just one of our endangered species in Canada. Learning is the foundation of conservation. "