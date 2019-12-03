iHeartRadio
It's Giving Tuesday

First it was Black Friday, then Cyber Monday, and now comes the day we are asked to give.

Today is Giving Tuesday, and all of us are encouraged to make a charitable donation or to volunteer.

Many retailers are partnering with charities today to continue the goodwill.

