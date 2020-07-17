It's going to be a FOMO day for those of us in Niagara
Today is the day much of Ontario moves in to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan except for us.
So that means your friends in London or Ottawa will be allowed to eat inside a restaurant, have a drink inside a bar, and work out at the gym.
The rules also raise the limits on the size of indoor gatherings to 50 max, and 100 people at outdoor events.
Niagara, Hamilton,Toronto, Windsor and Haldimand-Norfolk have to wait a while longer before being allowed to enter the third phase.
Dr. Samantha Hill - Ontario Medical AssosiationMatt talks to Dr. Hill about OMA calling on the government to rethink opening indoor bars as parts of the province enter phase 3.
Erin Riseing - Niagara Community Garden NetworkMatt talks to Erin about today's seed give away in St. Catharines.
Chris Green - Niagara Health FoundationMatt talks to Chris about plans for this years ‘Virtual’ Big Move Cancer Ride.