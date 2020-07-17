It's going to be a FOMO day for those of us in Niagara

Today is the day much of Ontario moves in to Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan except for us.

So that means your friends in London or Ottawa will be allowed to eat inside a restaurant, have a drink inside a bar, and work out at the gym.

The rules also raise the limits on the size of indoor gatherings to 50 max, and 100 people at outdoor events.

Niagara, Hamilton,Toronto, Windsor and Haldimand-Norfolk have to wait a while longer before being allowed to enter the third phase.

