It's Green Shirt Day

The second annual Green Shirt Day is today in honour of Humboldt Broncos defenseman Logan Boulet.

The day encourages people across Canada to register as organ donors and tell their family their wishes.

Two years ago on April 7th, learning that he would not recover, after being critically injured in the Bronco's team bus crash, Bernadine and Toby Boulet offered to donate their son, Logan Boulet’s, organs.

They did so because Logan had registered as an organ donor and had spoken to his parents about his wishes.

Using the hashtags #GreenShirtDay and #LoganBouletEffect, Canadians are asked to post videos and photos today sharing why organ donation matters to them.