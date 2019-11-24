It's Grey Cup Sunday

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are hoping to bring Canadian football's top prize back to the province.

They're facing off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 2019 Grey Cup.

The Ticats, who are four point favourites, haven't won a C-F-L championship since 1999, while the Bombers won their last Grey Cup title in 1990.

Kickoff is set for 6 p-m eastern time