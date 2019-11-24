It's Grey Cup Sunday
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are hoping to bring Canadian football's top prize back to the province.
They're facing off against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the 2019 Grey Cup.
The Ticats, who are four point favourites, haven't won a C-F-L championship since 1999, while the Bombers won their last Grey Cup title in 1990.
Kickoff is set for 6 p-m eastern time
-
5PM
Is the scow going over the falls? Town of Lincoln on possible sign bylaw changes; Mike Kirkopolous, Lincoln CAO. The Late Roundtable with Cara Krezek and Paul Tappay
-
4PM
Waste collection going up, water & wastewater going up. Lake Erie flood watch, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is currently predicting water levels to increase, Tom talks to Ryan Kitchen with the NPCA. Canadian Elite Basketball League signs broadcast deal with CBC Mike Morreale CEBL commiss.
-
3PM
Hockey coach horror stories. Talking to Sylvain Chalrebois about Canada’s distribution problems beyond the CN strike. Don't Text 'OK'. Huh? Top 10 Pet Names according to the City of Mississauga