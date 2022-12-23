It's here. Major winter storm hits Niagara already causing blizzard cond. and power outages

Power outages and blizzard conditions are occurring across Niagara with a major winter storm hitting the region.

Canadian Niagara Power is reporting an outage in Fort Erie and Port Colborne saying the estimated time of restoration remains unknown.

NPEI is reporting a power outage in West Lincoln impacting roughly 3000 homes in the area of Highway 20 and into Caistor Centre.

They are also reporting an outage in Beamsville impacting almost 2000 customers.

Hydro One is reporting an outage in Fenwick impacting roughly 30 homes in the area of River Road and Webber Road between Cream Street and Church Street.

South Niagara is under a blizzard warning, while the rest of Niagara is under a Winter Storm Warning.

Rain from this morning is now freezing under the blanket of snow causing slippery conditions and a 'flash freeze.'

Snow, blowing snow, and blizzard conditions will continue today with winds reaching at or over 100 kilometres an hour.

Snow will end tomorrow morning, with up 30 centimetres expected for South Niagara - Fort Erie may get more- while North Niagara will get half that amount.

Officials are asking residents to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

CKTB's Storm Desk is open. Click here for a list of cancellations.