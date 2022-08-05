It's here! This weekend marks the start of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games

5,000 young athletes and their coaches are arriving in Niagara today to compete in the Summer Games.

The opening ceremony, including a parade of the athletes, will be held at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines tomorrow night.

The event will be capped off by the cauldron being lit by the Roly McLenahan Torch — marking the beginning of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

There are just a handful of tickets left for the event.

The games will include 18 sport competitions across at venues across 13 municipalities in Niagara.

Events such as baseball, softball, box lacrosse, and swimming get underway on Sunday.

On August 21st, a closing ceremony will be held at Queen Victoria Park in Niagara Falls.

