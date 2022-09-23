iHeartRadio
It's incredible no one was hurt: OPP on QEW crash in Niagara


lyons creek

OPP says it's incredible no one was hurt after a rear-end crash on the QEW in Niagara.

It happened on the highway at Lyons Creek in Niagara Falls as traffic was slowing down for construction. 

OPP are asking drivers to always look ahead and have awareness about changing traffic conditions.

There's no word on if charges will be laid.

