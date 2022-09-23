It's incredible no one was hurt: OPP on QEW crash in Niagara
OPP says it's incredible no one was hurt after a rear-end crash on the QEW in Niagara.
It happened on the highway at Lyons Creek in Niagara Falls as traffic was slowing down for construction.
OPP are asking drivers to always look ahead and have awareness about changing traffic conditions.
There's no word on if charges will be laid.
Incredibly no injuries after vehicle was rear-ended on the #QEW/Lyons Creek as traffic was slowing due to construction. #DriveSafe #Education Always look ahead and have #awareness to changing traffic conditions pic.twitter.com/hWsH2iqZBF— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 23, 2022