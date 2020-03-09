It's just a matter of time before COVID-19 arrives in Niagara: Associate Medical Officer of Health

'It will happen.'

That's the word from Niagara's Associate Medical Officer of Health on the coronavirus.

Andrea Feller says it's just a matter of time before we get a local case of COVID-19 and Niagara is well positioned to handle the virus's arrival.

Right now there are no cases of COVID-19 in Niagara, and Public Health will not disclose how many suspected cases are being tested.

Across Ontario over 2400 COVID-19 tests have been done, with 34 confirmed cases in the province.

According to Feller, around 30 patients from Niagara are tested for the virus weekly.

Planning is now underway for dedicated 'assessment centres' for suspected patients to go for testing and treatment.

Feller says Niagara is as ready as it can be for the arrival.

Public Health says the risk to Niagara residents remains low and officials are working with residents who have travelled to affected countries to assess and manage possible COVID-19 cases and their close contacts.

A website has been created to share information about the virus' movement, if/when it becomes an issue in Niagara.

Click here to see it.

Meantime, Ontario has recorded 34 cases. Here is the latest from the Ministry of Health: