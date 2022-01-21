It's Lincoln Alexander Day

Federal Diversity and Inclusion Minister Ahmed Hussen is marking Lincoln Alexander Day by paying tribute to Canada's first Black M-P, Cabinet minister, and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.



He says Alexander exemplified what it meant to be of service to others and broke down barriers to make Canada a better place for everyone.



Hussen described Alexander as a passionate advocate for the equality of Black Canadians and the advancement of education, race relations, and youth issues.



Next month marks the beginning of Black History Month and Hussen announced that this year's theme will be February and Forever: Celebrating Black History today and every day.



He says that theme reminds us to recognize the tremendous contributions of Black Canadians, like Lincoln Alexander, and their communities, all year long.



Hussen is inviting Canadians to mark Lincoln Alexander Day by learning about and honouring the achievements of a man who challenged us to build a better Canada