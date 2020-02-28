It's maple syrup season

The annual Sugar BushTrek begins at White Meadows Farm in St. Catharines tomorrow.

You and the family can learn about the legend surrounding the discovery of maple syrup and revel in the taste of 100 percent pure syrup warmed up, oozed over snow and rolled on a stick, otherwise known as Taffy-on-Snow.

The festivities run weekends until April 5th as well as during March Break from the 14th to the 22nd.

For details visit https://www.whitemeadowsfarms.com/

Meanwhile, the annaul Maple Syrup Festival at Westfield Village in Rockton kicks off this Sunday.

The funfilled festivities take place every Sunday in March, as well as Wednesday and Thursday of March Break.