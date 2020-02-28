It's maple syrup season
The annual Sugar BushTrek begins at White Meadows Farm in St. Catharines tomorrow.
You and the family can learn about the legend surrounding the discovery of maple syrup and revel in the taste of 100 percent pure syrup warmed up, oozed over snow and rolled on a stick, otherwise known as Taffy-on-Snow.
The festivities run weekends until April 5th as well as during March Break from the 14th to the 22nd.
For details visit https://www.whitemeadowsfarms.com/
Meanwhile, the annaul Maple Syrup Festival at Westfield Village in Rockton kicks off this Sunday.
The funfilled festivities take place every Sunday in March, as well as Wednesday and Thursday of March Break.
Future of Hamilton's Forensics Unit, Impact on Niagara
Shelby Knox Speaks with Leader of the Official Opposition in Ontario NDP Andrea Horwath regarding the future of Hamilton's forensics unit and how it will impact Niagara region
Paying Volunteers for Child Care Expenses
Shelby Knox Speaks with St. Catharines Equity and Inclusivity Committee Member Haley Bateman regarding the idea of paying volunteers for child care expenses
Video Games Used to Help Children with ADHD
Shelby Knox Speaks with Video Game Expert Ajay Fry regarding a new study that claims video games help children with ADHD