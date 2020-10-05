It's National Fire Prevention Week

The focus this week is on fire safety.

Yesterday marked the start of National Fire Prevention Week in Canada.

According to insurance company, Allstate, there was a 62% uptick in the number of cooking-or smoking-related fire claims compared to last year, particularly as more of us started working from home.

In fact, during the initial COVID-19 lockdown, Allstate reported a 333% increase in residential fires related to cooking or smoking.

The Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs is reminding us to never leave cooking un-attended, keep anything that can burn, like oven mitts, away from the stove, keep a large pot lid close by to smother a potential fire, keep a fire extinguisher in your kitchen area and install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every floor of your home.