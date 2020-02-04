It's not built yet, but Niagara Health officials want the South Niagara hospital to be WELL

Officials have some big plans for the new South Niagara Hospital, including it becoming the first 'WELL' certified healthcare facility in Canada.

Niagara Health has recently registered the South Niagara Project with the International WELL Building Institute to work towards becoming certified.

WELL certification is based on ten concepts including air, water, light, movement, sound, and community and how they impact a persons' health.

Each concept aims to improve building design, operations and the overall impact on employees and patients cardiovascular, digestive, respiratory and immune systems.

Board Chair of Niagara Health John Bragagnolo says they are very fortunate to be in a position to plan for a new hospital, and building from the ground up allows them to look at health in every aspect.

He says by examining the amount of exposure to light, air quality, thermal comfort and mental health strategies, the South Niagara Project will better align the relationship between the surrounding environment and health.

Niagara Health officials say they are hoping to start construction on the hospital located at the corner of Montrose Road and Lyons Creek in late 2022.

They are hoping to open the doors in 2026.