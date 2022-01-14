It's not clear if Ontario businesses will be able to reopen this month

The province's top doctor says he can't guarantee that businesses shuttered under the latest pandemic restrictions will be allowed to reopen by January 26th.

The government previously announced that due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant driving up COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, schools would move online until at least January 17th and restrictions would be placed on businesses until at least January 26th.

The government has said schools will reopen on January 17th as originally planned, but Dr. Kieran Moore says that he's watching for a plateau and a peak of how many COVID-19 patients are in hospital and intensive care units.

Moore says the province will inform the business community as soon as it can when would be a good time to reopen businesses