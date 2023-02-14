'It's not rude to leave a stranger outside, it is safe' Niagara Police on door-to-door sales/scams

Niagara Police say there has been an increase in door-to-door solicitation in recent weeks.

Police have found that some of the people knocking on residents' doors are from legitimate companies, while some are more suspicious and their intentions are questionable.

"The suspicious persons may be scammers trying to target vulnerable persons in their homes."

Police say it is important to trust your intuition, and if it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

Officials say you can ask to see and note identification, and keep an eye out for a uniform and a branded company vehicle.

Police say it’s your door, and you can close it whenever you want on door-to-door solicitors, and if you have a storm or screen door, talk though it.

"Don’t invite a stranger into your home. It is not rude to leave a stranger standing outside, it is safe."

You are also being told to provide very limited personal information, if any at all.

"Never be forced into a quick decision at the door. Take some time to think it over and do some research before signing anything. Ask for paperwork and a business card so you can look into it and get back to the salesperson. It is a red flag if they will not provide any paper."