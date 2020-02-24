It's onward and upward for Bernie Sanders
Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has is eye on the prize as he prepares for Super Tuesday.
Sanders is the clear frontrunner after a resounding victory in the Nevada caucuses.
Fomer VP Joe Biden came in a distant second, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.
Next week, contests will be held in 14 states and the winner will get one third of the delegates needed for the party's nomination.
But party faithful are growing increasingly concerned, Sanders a self proclaimed socialist, will not be able to beat President Trump.
Named Chair of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey regarding his new role within the Government of Canada
Autism Funding Town Hall/Blue Heart Autism Society
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder Blue Heart Autism Society Joe Serianni regarding autism town hall and Blue Heart Autism Society
Niagara Facing Late February Winter Storm
Matt Holmes Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding late February winter storm heading Niagara's way