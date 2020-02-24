It's onward and upward for Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has is eye on the prize as he prepares for Super Tuesday.

Sanders is the clear frontrunner after a resounding victory in the Nevada caucuses.

Fomer VP Joe Biden came in a distant second, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren.

Next week, contests will be held in 14 states and the winner will get one third of the delegates needed for the party's nomination.

But party faithful are growing increasingly concerned, Sanders a self proclaimed socialist, will not be able to beat President Trump.

