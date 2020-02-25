iHeartRadio
It's Pancake Tuesday

CKTB-News- Pancake Tuesday

Today is Shrove Tuesday otherwise known as Pancake Tuesday.

The day is marked by Catholics as a day to eat surgary, fatty foods that you wouldn't normally eat during Lent, which begins tomorrow with Ash Wednesday.

To celebrate the day all Sunset Grill franchised restaurants across Ontario will be serving their signature buttermilk pancakes for only $1 with proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society.

