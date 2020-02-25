It's Pancake Tuesday
Today is Shrove Tuesday otherwise known as Pancake Tuesday.
The day is marked by Catholics as a day to eat surgary, fatty foods that you wouldn't normally eat during Lent, which begins tomorrow with Ash Wednesday.
To celebrate the day all Sunset Grill franchised restaurants across Ontario will be serving their signature buttermilk pancakes for only $1 with proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society.
-
Named Chair of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey regarding his new role within the Government of Canada
-
Autism Funding Town Hall/Blue Heart Autism Society
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder Blue Heart Autism Society Joe Serianni regarding autism town hall and Blue Heart Autism Society
-
Niagara Facing Late February Winter Storm
Matt Holmes Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding late February winter storm heading Niagara's way