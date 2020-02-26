It's Pink Shirt Day

Today is the day we take a stand against bullying.

All you have to do is head out the door this morning wearing a pink shirt to mark Pink Shirt Day.

The day was inspired by two Nova Scotia teens who wore pink in sympathy with a Grade 9 boy who was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school.

The two students went out and bought 50 pink shirts and handed them out to classmates.

One of the teens Travis Price noting his bullied school mate walked in and it looked like a huge weight had been lifted off his shoulders.

Price adding "the bullies were never heard from again."