It's semifinal day at the World Juniors

Team Canada hopes to return to the gold-medal game with a victory over Russia in their semifinal, a rematch of last year's gold-medal game.

The United States, meanwhile, will play Finland. Both the gold-medal and bronze-medal games will take place tomorrow.

