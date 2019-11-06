It's Take Your Kids to Work Day
There won't be any grade 9 students in class today, it's Take Your Kid to Work Day.
The Learning Partnership website describes it as "an annual event where students step into their future for a day and get a glimpse into the working world."
Grade 9 students will spend the day in the workplace with a parent, relative, friend or volunteer host, and learn about the world of work.
Today marks the 25th anniversary of the event.
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with Economic Development Officer City of Port Colborne Julian Douglas-Kameka regarding tourism in Port Colborne
-
Food For Fines Program St. Catharines Library
Shelby Knox Speaks with Manager of Circulation Services at St. Catharines Library regarding Food for Fines program
-
Almost Half of All Food Bank Visits Were Made by People Who Live Alone, According to New Report
Shelby Knox Speaks with Scientific Director Agri-Food Analytics at Dalhousie University Sylvain Charlebois regarding new report Hunger Count 2019