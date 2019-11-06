iHeartRadio
-10°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

It's Take Your Kids to Work Day

CKTB- News- Take Your Kid to Work

There won't be any grade 9 students in class today, it's Take Your Kid to Work Day.

The Learning Partnership website describes it as "an annual event where students step into their future for a day and get a glimpse into the working world."

Grade 9 students will spend the day in the workplace with a parent, relative, friend or volunteer host, and learn about the world of work.

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the event.

Latest Audio