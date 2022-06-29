It's the last day of school for most students in Niagara

It's the last day of school for most children in Niagara.

The 2021/2022 school year has seen the full-time return to the classroom, following previous years of remote and interrupted in-class learning due to the pandemic.

Students started the school year with masks and co-horts, but mandates were lifted after the March break.

Secondary students wrapped up their school year last week.

Students will return to class on Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.

Meantime, Ontario's five big education unions have already filed notices to bargain in advance of their contracts expiring at the end of August.