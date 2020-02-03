iHeartRadio
It's three to one on an early spring

CKTB-News- Groundhog day

In case you missed it yesterday, Canada's renowned shadow-casting critters emerged from their burrows divided.

Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam saw his shadow so that means six more weeks of winter.

But in Ontario and Quebec, Wiarton Willie and Fred la Marmotte did not see their shadows and predicted an early spring.

South of the border, in Gobbler's Nob, Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil also did not see his shadow.

    DOG TALK FEB 3RD

    Marybeth Haines - Author of The Power of Pets will join us to talk about the 7 effective tools to heal from pet loss & Dr. Philipp Schott -Author of The Accidental Veterinarian will join us to talk about 7 things you should NEVER say to your veterinarian.

    4PM FEB 3RD

    4P Q – What was better, the game or the half-time show?

    The out-of-control story from Friday

    Regional Councillor Laura Ip 

    3PM FEB 3RD

    The 2020 Presidential Campaign officially starts with the Iowa caucuses today

    Don Abelson - Director, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Steven K. Hudson Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations, and Professor, Political Science, St. Francis Xavier University

    Prof. Michael Narraine Assistant Professor Department of Sport Management on the Super Bowl