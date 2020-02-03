It's three to one on an early spring

In case you missed it yesterday, Canada's renowned shadow-casting critters emerged from their burrows divided.

Nova Scotia's Shubenacadie Sam saw his shadow so that means six more weeks of winter.

But in Ontario and Quebec, Wiarton Willie and Fred la Marmotte did not see their shadows and predicted an early spring.

South of the border, in Gobbler's Nob, Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney Phil also did not see his shadow.