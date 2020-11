The OPP's Festive R.I.D.E campaign kicks off tomorrow.

OPP report 42 people have died so far this year on OPP patrolled roads in collisions that involved alcohol or drug impaired drivers.

Officers conducted more than 8,800 R.I.D.E. stops, charging 605 motorists with impaired driving during last year's campaign.

The campaign runs until January 3rd.