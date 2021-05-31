'It's time for you to give families peace of mind': St. Catharines MPP on school reopenings

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens wants the Premier to deliver a school reopening plan this week.

At Queen's Park today, Stevens asked Premier Doug Ford to stop the delays and table a school reopening plan in Ontario so families and educators can have peace of mind.

Ford sent a letter to health care and education officials asking them for advice on reopening schools. H

He gave them a deadline of Friday afternoon to respond.

Since then we have not heard from the government on a reopening plan.

In the legislature MPP Stevens: