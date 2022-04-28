It's time to 'Help Kids Shine' in Niagara

It's time to 'Help Kids Shine' once again.

Earlier today, the Niagara Children’s Centre officially kicked off their 19th annual Help Kids Shine campaign at the Four Points by Sheraton in Thorold by announcing a $250,000 fundraising goal.

The event introduced 16 families with close ties to the centre who will serve as campaign ambassadors.

Throughout the month of May, the families will share their stories onair to educate the Niagara community about the therapy and support services the Centre provides.

Each year, more than 5,800 children and youth in Niagara with physical, developmental and communicative delays are supported by the range of services offered at the Centre.

Those services are made possible, in part, by the Centre’s annual Help Kids Shine fundraising campaign that encourages community donations throughout the month of May to support to programs and services for families.

“Demand continues to grow and we are expecting to see an increase in referrals in the coming year, as more children are identified following the pandemic,” said Oksana Fisher, CEO, Niagara Children’s Centre. “Help Kids Shine provides us with the financial support needed to help more children and their families in Niagara. Funds raised also help support additional programs that are not covered by provincial government funding, such as recreation therapy, behavioural consultation services, family-to-family support programs and aquatics.”

Fisher attributes a great deal of campaign success to the Centre’s dedicated sponsors and ongoing partnership with Bell Media stations Newstalk 610 CKTB, 97.7 HTZ FM and Move 105.7.

Tom McConnell, host of The Tom McConnell show on NewsTalk 610 CKTB and chair of Help Kids Shine cabinet, spoke on behalf of Bell Media at the launch event and talked about the longstanding partnership with Niagara Children’s Centre.

“Working with thousands of children every year, we feel their impact on families is unparalleled in the Region,” said McConnell. “As an amplifier, we can't think of a better organization to help promote.”

To help the Centre achieve this year’s milestone, O’Hara Trucking & Excavating has signed on as the monthly donor matching sponsor, pledging up to $25,000 to monthly donations made during the campaign.

Visit HelpKidsShine.ca to learn more.