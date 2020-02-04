It's Toque Tuesday

A longstanding tradition continues this morning in St. Catharines' Market Square.

The 21st annual Toque Tuesday Mayor's pancake breakfast gets underway at 7:00 this morning and runs until 9:00.

The day is designed to raise awareness of the issue of homelessness.

All hats are $15 dollars and breakfast is included in the purchase price.

Wear your Raising the Roof merchandise today and ride St. Catharines transit for free.

The Hope Centre in Welland will also be selling hats from 8 until 10 this morning at Civic Square.