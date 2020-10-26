It's trash day in Niagara Falls, Grimsby, Lincoln, Welland and Port Colborne

Garbage collection week begins today for some municipalities across the region.

Crews will pick up garbage in Niagara Falls, Grimsby, Lincoln, Port Colborne and Welland.

And don't forget you can put out two bags or containers.

It's an off week for trash collection in Niagara on the Lake, Thorold, St. Catharines, Pelham, Wainfleet, West Lincoln and Fort Erie.

Recycling and green bins are being collected on a weekly basis.

If you're confused you can download the Niagara Region Waste app which contains waste collection schedules and help explaining what goes into the various recycling bins.