It's Yahtze vs Jenga in the battle for toy fame

The Strong Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester is out with the list of finalists for this year's induction.

Making the cut: Baby Nancy, Bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe Toys, My Little Pony, Risk, Sidewalk Chalk, Sorry, Tamagotchi and Yahtzee.

Only three will take their honored places in the hall this year when they are announced by The Strong on Thursday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m.