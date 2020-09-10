It's Yahtze vs Jenga in the battle for toy fame
The Strong Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester is out with the list of finalists for this year's induction.
Making the cut: Baby Nancy, Bingo, Breyer Horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe Toys, My Little Pony, Risk, Sidewalk Chalk, Sorry, Tamagotchi and Yahtzee.
Only three will take their honored places in the hall this year when they are announced by The Strong on Thursday, November 5 at 10:30 a.m.
-
Karl Dockstader, Criminally-Charged Journalist & Co-Host of One Dish, One Mic, Heard Sundays at 10A on CKTBSee omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Karl Dockstader, Criminally-Charged Journalist & Co-Host of One Dish, One Mic, Heard Sundays at 10A on CKTBSee omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Greg David TV eh.com - What shows are hitting the airwaves this yearwww.tv-eh.com See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.