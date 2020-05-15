It was 20 years ago people began falling ill in a small Ontario town after drinking the water

As the residents of Walkerton mark the 20th anniversary of the tainted water tragedy, there are fears the lessons learned about drinking water safety are slowly being forgotten.

As the May long weekend approached two decades ago, e. coli in the town's water began making people fall ill.

By the time it was over, 7 people died and 2,300 others had become sick.

The town had planned to mark the anniversary but the pandemic changed those plans.

