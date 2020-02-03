It was a comeback win for the ages - Chiefs take Super Bowl
It took 50 years but the Kansas City Chiefs have ended their Super Bowl quest.
The Chiefs came from behind to beat the 49ers 31-20.
Kansas City managed 21 straight points in the fourth quarter.
The 49ers now have a new legacy, they are only the third team in Super Bowl history to give up a 10 point lead in the second half.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also became the youngest player ever to win the most valuable player award and the youngest to win Super Bowl MVP.
DOG TALK FEB 3RD
Marybeth Haines - Author of The Power of Pets will join us to talk about the 7 effective tools to heal from pet loss & Dr. Philipp Schott -Author of The Accidental Veterinarian will join us to talk about 7 things you should NEVER say to your veterinarian.
4PM FEB 3RD
4P Q – What was better, the game or the half-time show?
The out-of-control story from Friday
Regional Councillor Laura Ip
3PM FEB 3RD
The 2020 Presidential Campaign officially starts with the Iowa caucuses today
Don Abelson - Director, Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, Steven K. Hudson Chair in Canada-U.S. Relations, and Professor, Political Science, St. Francis Xavier University
Prof. Michael Narraine Assistant Professor Department of Sport Management on the Super Bowl