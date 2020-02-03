It was a comeback win for the ages - Chiefs take Super Bowl

It took 50 years but the Kansas City Chiefs have ended their Super Bowl quest.

The Chiefs came from behind to beat the 49ers 31-20.

Kansas City managed 21 straight points in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers now have a new legacy, they are only the third team in Super Bowl history to give up a 10 point lead in the second half.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also became the youngest player ever to win the most valuable player award and the youngest to win Super Bowl MVP.