It was on this night 175 years ago Niagara Falls ran dry due to ice jam

It was 175 years ago Niagara Falls stopped flowing.

It was back on March 29th, 1848, ice blockages in the surrounding rivers made Niagara’s Horseshoe Falls run dry for about 30 hours.

The ice jam upstream at the mouth of the Niagara River at Lake Erie took full effect on March 30th stopping the flow of water for 30- 40 hours before it returned to normal late in the evening of March 31st.

Temperatures rose to plus 16, and the wind shifted causing the ice to break apart.