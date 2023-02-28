It will cost St. Catharines taxpayers $84 more this year for water and wastewater services

St. Catharines Council has approved its 2023 rates for water and wastewater services, marking an $84 increase this year for most taxpayers.

The increase comes as the Region continues to increase its water and wastewater rates annually as it invests in infrastructure, and program sustainability.

45 per cent of water costs and 72 per cent of wastewater expenditures, are decided on by the Region.

That means St. Catharines has little say in the increases, and it costs the city more to purchase water and treat its wastewater.

St. Catharines is still charging one of the lowest rates for the services in the region, with only Pelham and Niagara Falls charging less for water based on 2022 numbers.

“One of the City’s core responsibilities is providing safe, clean and affordable drinking water when our residents turn on the taps. They can do that knowing we’re also enjoying one of the lowest water-wastewater rates in Niagara,” said Mayor Mat Siscoe. “As we look forward, however, we need to ensure we’re investing in the sustainability of our infrastructure and moving closer our rates closer to our 10-year financial plan after several years of pandemic mitigation. These improvements are crucial to ensuring we continue to deliver the high-quality services our community deserves and relies on.”

“As a lower-tier municipality, our budget is not only challenged by fixed and operational costs but also rising costs controlled by Niagara Region. We also need to address continued investments that mitigate environmental damage and costs associated with leaks or main breaks,” said Director of Financial Management Services and City Treasurer Kristine Douglas. “These investments, however, put a focus on ensuring consistent delivery of safe, affordable and high-quality drinking water today, and into the future.”

The new rates come into effect tomorrow.

