It will take over 3 years for Ontario to clear surgery backlog: FAO

Ontario's fiscal watchdog says it will take the province approximately three and a half years to clear the surgical backlog from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Financial Accountability Office projects that the backlog of cancelled surgeries will reach 419,200 procedures by the end of September.

The FAO estimates it will cost the province $1.3 billion to clear the backlog, and notes the government has allocated $610 million in its latest budget to address the issue.

The watchdog says its projections on clearing the backlog assumes hospitals will be able to operate at 11 per cent above pre-pandemic volumes in the coming years.

Overall, the FAO says the province will have a $61.9 billion spending shortfall in the health-care sector over the next nine years.

It says if the province intends to reach its health sector spending targets it will need to introduce new spending-restraint measures.

