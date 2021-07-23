iHeartRadio
Italy issuing ''green pass'' to fully vaccinated people

Italy COVID-19

Italy is following France in restricting access to public places for those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
    
Starting August fifth, those wanting to enter everywhere from stadiums and theatres to gyms and indoor restaurants must have a "green pass''.
    
The nine-month pass will be given to those who have been fully vaccinated or to those who have tested negative for the virus within 48 hours. 

