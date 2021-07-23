Italy issuing ''green pass'' to fully vaccinated people
Italy is following France in restricting access to public places for those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Starting August fifth, those wanting to enter everywhere from stadiums and theatres to gyms and indoor restaurants must have a "green pass''.
The nine-month pass will be given to those who have been fully vaccinated or to those who have tested negative for the virus within 48 hours.
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Old (in theatres) *Beans (in theatres) *Jolt (Amazon Prime Video) *Creation Stories (VOD/Digital) *North Hollywood (VOD)
-
FenyxFyre Whirlpool Jet Boat Straitjacket-Escape world record attempt happening this MondayTim talks to Multi-World Record Holder FenyxFyre (Christopher Campbell). He will be attempting to escape from handcuffs and a straitjacket while aboard a Whirlpool jet boat. The jet boat will be moving through a 125-foot-deep rushing riverway during the escape
-
ROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Jeff WallisROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Jeff Wallis