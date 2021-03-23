Jackfish reach deal with city of Welland to continue calling The Pond home

The Welland Jackfish will continue calling The Pond home.

A six year lease deal between the city and the team will keep Welland Stadium as The Jackfish's home field until 2026.

Recently the city and the team made several upgrades to the stadium including new MLB quality dugout fencing, new infield, concession upgrades, and new paint through the stadium.

The new agreement includes future capital upgrades to the facility including hopes for new VIP group sections and a scoreboard.

The Jackfish will also bring non-baseball events to the facilities including festivals, an annual cornhole tournament, yoga on the field, and more.

The team will play one game a season under the 'Welland Roses' moniker for an annual 'City of Welland Day.' Special game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds supporting local charities.