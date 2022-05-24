Jacob Hoggard says he had 'passionate and consensual' sex with two accusers
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has told his sexual assault trial that he only had consensual and ``passionate'' sex with his accusers in two separate incidents in Toronto in 2016.
The frontman for the band Hedley denied raping the two women, one of whom was 16-years-old at the time.
Hoggard acknowledged that certain acts alleged to have taken place -- including spitting, slapping and calling the complainants ``slut'' and ``whore'' -- could have happened because they were among his sexual preferences.
But he denied touching either of the complainants without their consent, or that the complainants cried or said no during the encounters.
-
Caroline Polgrabia: Lemon Twist CompetitionCaroline Polgrabia joins Steph Vivier to talk about the Lemon Twist Competition
-
NITM MAY 25TH with Steph VivierNITM MAY 25TH with Steph Vivier GUESTS Rachel Braithwaite - Executive Director, St. Catharines Downtown Association Mishka Balsom - CEO GNCC (Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce)
-
Rod Mahood with Steph Vivier Niagara Ice Dogs SaleRod Mahood with Steph Vivier Niagara Ice Dogs Sale