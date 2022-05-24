Jacob Hoggard says he had 'passionate and consensual' sex with two accusers

Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has told his sexual assault trial that he only had consensual and ``passionate'' sex with his accusers in two separate incidents in Toronto in 2016.

The frontman for the band Hedley denied raping the two women, one of whom was 16-years-old at the time.

Hoggard acknowledged that certain acts alleged to have taken place -- including spitting, slapping and calling the complainants ``slut'' and ``whore'' -- could have happened because they were among his sexual preferences.

But he denied touching either of the complainants without their consent, or that the complainants cried or said no during the encounters.