Jagmeet Singh makes campaign stop in Welland

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had a campaign stop in Welland today.

Singh visited with supporters, and Niagara Centre candidate Melissa McGlashan outside CUPE Local 1263 on Major Street.

Earlier today Singh urged Canadians to think twice about voting strategically on Monday in the hopes of ensuring either the Conservatives or Liberals win a minority government.

"There is a cost of voting for Mr. Trudeau. There is absolutely a cost of voting for Mr. O'Toole. He agrees with Mr. Trudeau on a number of things. They are both opposed to pharmacare. They are both opposed to removing profit out of long-term care."

The latest polls indicate the Liberals and Conservatives are in a dead heat going into the final few days of campaigning, with the New Democrats a distant third.

Singh joined CKTB's Tom McConnell for an interview to discuss everything from daycare costs to the housing crisis.

Also running in Niagara Centre is incumbent Liberal Vance Badawey, Graham Speck for the Conservatives, Kurtis McCartney for the Green Party, and Michael Kimmons for the People's Party.